e-tenders for allotment of 99 surface parking lots in Delhi

In its bid to ease traffic woes in the national capital, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Tuesday said it has invited e-tenders for 99 surface parking sites across all zones on a monthly license fee basis.

“As many as 15 new parking sites have been identified for the first time through this tender. These parking lots include Bawana Industrial area, Narela industrial area, Wazirpur, Ashok Vihar, Shakti Nagar, Keshav Puram, Civil line area, Azadpur Mandi, Janakpuri East Metro Station, Krishna Park extension, Red fort, Hardyal library and Jia Sarai near IIT gate,” the MCD said.

These new parking sites will have the capacity to accommodate 2,890 cars and 1,493 two-wheelers, it said.

The civic body said, “These 99 parking lots also include two clusters one in Shastri Nagar and other one in Daryaganj. The tender period of most of the parking sites, which were in operation, is over, and now new tender is being invited through the above tender.”

The MCD said the allotment of parking sites would be for a period of three years which is further extendable for two years on mutual agreement. The slips mentioning parking fee will be issued to commuters through electronic hand held devices.

“The last date for submission of bids is 23rd September. The MCD is operating over 400 parking sites in the capital,” it added.