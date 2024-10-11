DUSU polls: ABVP urges VC to file SLP in HC for pending vote count

A delegation of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), on Friday, met with the vice-chancellor of the Delhi University with an appeal to file a Special Leave Petition (SLP) or explore other legal options to initiate the pending vote count for the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections and declaration of results.

The Delhi High Court, on Wednesday, reiterated its stand that it would allow the counting of votes only after public properties are cleared of the defacement caused by the candidates.

The saffron organisation submitted a memorandum to the VC in this regard.

ABVP Delhi Secretary Harsh Atri said the high court’s decision to stay the vote count has caused significant confusion among the students. “We demand the immediate release of the results of the DUSU elections,” he said.

ABVP National Secretary Shivangi Kharwal said the stay on the counting has led to numerous challenges for Delhi University students. “Without their representatives, students are struggling to find resolutions to their problems,” he added.