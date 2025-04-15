ABVP kick starts campaign for JNUSU polls

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, on Tuesday, announced a list of nine probable candidates for Jawaharlal Nehru University Student Union elections scheduled for April 25.

The list of candidates includes Thite Shambhavi Pramod, Anuj Damara, Kunal Rai, Vikas Patel, Rajeshwar Kant Dubey, Shikha Swaraj, Nittu Goutham, Arun Srivastava, and Akash Kumar Ravani, who have filed their nomination papers for scrutiny for the selection of four for the posts of JNUSU Central Panel, namely president, vice-president, general secretary, and joint secretary.

The probable candidates have initiated their pre-election campaigning from Tuesday onwards on the campus of JNUSU.

During the campaign, the candidates will interact with the students, inform them about the accomplishments of the outgoing ABVP-led JNUSU, and try to understand the ongoing issues faced by the students of the university, an office bearer said.

To make the election campaign impactful and focused on outreach, the ABVP has launched its pre-campaign, during which activists are visiting all hostels and schools in JNU to initiate dialogue and present the organization’s work.

On the dynamics of the student body polls, ABVP Central Election Coordinator for JNUSU Arjun Anand said, “ABVP is fully prepared for the JNUSU elections. We are committed to promoting responsible leadership by selecting dedicated, aware, and active student leaders. Based on suggestions and conversations with the students.”

The saffron organization added that they would soon release a dedicated manifesto, as they believe that only an active student organization that raises student concerns, understands their issues, and fights for their rights can do so.