DUSU elections conclude on polling, counting on Saturday

Bringing climax to the month-long electioneering, Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) elections drew concluded after polling on Friday.

Walls and billboards in Delhi University’s North Campus were adorned with posters and hoardings displaying candidates’ names and images, and pamphlets strewn all around as students flocked to cast their votes in the university’s student body elections.

Supporters of various student groups rallied at campus intersections, echoing the election promises of participating student organisations. The election, featuring 24 candidates after a three-year hiatus, allows around one lakh students to participate, offering a platform to put forward their concerns, elect representatives, and shape campus life for the coming academic year.

However, the barb trading did not stop even on the D-Day as the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) alleged that fake voting occurred at Lakshmibai College, implicating the college administration in the wrongdoing.

Calling the Delhi University, “a puppet in the hands of the ABVP”, NSUI Delhi in-charge Nitish Gaur accused the university administration of pressuring people to vote for another group.

ABVP dismissed these allegations as false, asserting that students were voting voluntarily. Aparajita, who is contesting for the post of Secretary from ABVP, said: “I am visiting various colleges of Delhi University. I am appealing to all the students of Delhi University, especially the girl students, to cast vote for ABVP.

Voting occurred amid a festive atmosphere with roses for first-time voters and drone surveillance at some locations. Additionally, provisions were made to provide cold water to voting students.First-year students were also seen capturing the campus scenes and taking selfies after casting their ballots.

To ensure security during the election, around 500 security personnel were deployed at Delhi University’s North Campus, and preparations were made in the South Campus as well.

Approximately 240 teachers were on election duty, and college security personnel were doubled. Over 10 station house officers were assigned to maintain security at the colleges, with 25 police motorcycles patrolling the area.

The DUSU polls were last conducted in 2019, with cancellations in 2020, 2021 due to COVID-19, and 2022 due to potential academic calendar disruptions. Voting took place in the morning colleges of Delhi University from 8.30 a.m. In the evening colleges, it was held from 3 p.m. to 7.30 p.m.

Vote counting is scheduled for Saturday.