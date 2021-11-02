Doctors in Odisha turn around accident victim in coma

A 25-year-old youth who had slipped into coma after suffering serious injuries on the head and face in a road accident five weeks ago has recovered after being treated in the neurosurgery department of the Institute of Medical Sciences and SUM Hospital here.

Ketan Seth met with an accident on the Jharsuguda-Sundargarh state highway on September 22 in which his head and face were badly injured and there was severe bleeding in the brain. The family members rushed him to several governments and private hospitals where he was treated for the next 10 days with no visible improvement in his condition. He remained unconscious throughout.

When everyone thought the victim had a remote possibility of survival, he was shifted to the IMS and SUM Hospital in which the local people and social media had a big role to play. He was admitted for treatment under the care of senior neurosurgeon Dr. Suryaprakash Choudhury.

Hospital sources said that because of the severe injuries to the brain, the patient had gone into a coma. Several bones in the face had gotten fractured and the left eye had been badly damaged. He was put on a ventilator as his treatment continued.

The patient showed remarkable improvement within three days as he came out of the comatose condition and has been showing steady progress. Ketan’s brother Pinku Seth and family members have expressed their gratitude to the hospital authorities and Dr. Choudhury for the turnaround in his condition.

“Though it was a difficult case, we had not lost hope,” Dr. Choudhury said while thanking Dr. Iswar Behera, in-charge of the ICU, other doctors and medical staff for their relentless effort to save the young man. Keeping in view the family’s economic condition, the hospital invoked the facilities available under the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana to extend free treatment to the patient.