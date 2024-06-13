DMRC & RITES sign MoU for consultancy projects in India and abroad

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate and jointly explore consultancy assignments in India and abroad in the field of Mass Rapid Transit System.

This partnership aims to synergise the joint efforts of DMRC and RITES by complementing their respective strengths for the identification, securing and execution of projects in India and abroad in Operation and Maintenance related services in Metro Railway, Urban and Intercity Transit, a variety of large-scale infrastructure projects.

The MoU was officially signed by Dr Amit Kumar Jain, Director (Operations & Services), DMRC and Dr Deepak Tripathi, Director (Technical), RITES where Dr Vikas Kumar, Managing Director, DMRC was also present, a DMRC spokesperson said on Thursday.

The collaboration between the DMRC and RITES will help both the organizations to work together in new projects in India and abroad with their expertise in respective fields.