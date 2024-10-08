DMRC observes Cyber Security Awareness Month to enhance security of transport systems

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is observing Cyber Security Awareness Month 2024 this October.

As part of this initiative, Lt Gen M U Nair, the National Cyber Security Coordinator, delivered a “Leadership Address” on Tuesday, underscoring the critical role of cyber security in safeguarding urban transport systems like Delhi Metro from online threats, in line with the efforts of the Government of India.

G Narendra Nath, Joint Secretary of the National Security Coordination Secretariat (NSCS), also emphasised the importance of securing Operational Technology (OT). Dr Vikas Kumar, Managing Director of DMRC, and other senior officers were also present on the occasion.

These initiatives aim to strengthen India’s cyber security ecosystem in alignment with the Prime Minister’s vision for ‘Digital India’. Under the theme ‘Cyber Surakshit Bharat’, the DMRC has planned several other events to improve the security of its systems and raise awareness about online safety among its officials, a DMRC spokesperson said.

The DMRC will sign an agreement with Rashtriya Raksha University to collaborate on training DMRC officials and promote research in cyber security. This will help DMRC strengthen its security efforts.

The DMRC will also create a forum to hold discussions with cyber security officers from other metro systems and critical sectors to share ideas and best practices on how to protect important infrastructure from cyber threats.

Apart from these initiatives, several other programmes and exercises will be held throughout the month to build awareness and improve DMRC’s overall cyber security. This initiative is part of DMRC’s ongoing efforts to ensure the safety of its operations in the digital age. By empowering its officials and adopting advanced security measures, the DMRC aims to remain a flagbearer in safeguarding India’s critical infrastructure.