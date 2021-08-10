Dileep’s wife Kavya appears in court in actress abduction case

Actress Kavya Madhavan, wife of hugely popular actor Dileep who is the ninth accused in the actress abduction case, on Tuesday appeared before the special court as a witness.

Arriving in the company of her counsel, Kavya quickly entered the court.

In May this year she had appeared before the court, but then her statement was not taken.

There are around 300 witnesses in the case, of which statements have been taken from over 170 people and the special court has now sought permission from the apex court for an extension of six months for the trial to be completed.

The actress was abducted and assaulted in a moving car in Kochi on February 17, 2017.

Dileep was arrested in July 2017 in connection with the case and spent several weeks in jail before securing bail.

Dileep has been named as a conspirator in the case and been charged with “revenge crime”.