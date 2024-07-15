Devender Yadav launches membership drive of DPYC

Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav launched the membership drive of Delhi Pradesh Youth Congress (DPYC) at the party office here on Monday.

He appealed to the DPYC to implement Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi’s thought of “Neta Bano-Neta Chuno” by enrolling a record number of youth.

Yadav said that Youth Congress was the entry point for politics, and Delhi, being the national capital, “is the pulse of the country and what happens in Delhi gets reverberated across the country”.

He said that it was Gandhi’s suggestion to hold elections to the office-bearers of the Youth Congress in a democratic manner, to provide equal opportunities to all, including those from humble backgrounds, so that every one could occupy big positions in the party on the basis of their talent.

The Delhi Congress chief said that by enrolling more and more youth, DPYC will get a very able and capable leadership, which will then provide the country a very competent and dynamic leadership.

“The future would be very challenging as Assembly elections will be due in February next year. Delhi Congress, and all its frontal organisations, cells and departments, would have to work very hard to expose the authoritarianism of the BJP, and the corruption and failures of the AAP government, to put up a strong fight as people want the Congress back in power in Delhi,” he said.

Yadav said that Youth Congress has been playing a very commendable role in politics and social service, as its workers.