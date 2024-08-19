Devender Yadav demands special session of Delhi Assembly

Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav on Monday demanded that a special session of the Delhi Assembly be convened to discuss the 11 Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) reports, reportedly “pending” with the AAP government for the past many months.

“Delhi Minister Atishi has directed the Chief Secretary to resolve the issue of overflowing drains, Minister Gopal Rai has been talking with auto drivers to become Kejriwal’s ‘representatives’ and Mayor Shelly Oberoi has asked the Municipal Commissioner to ensure proper garbage collection, while Manish Sisodia, out on bail from jail has been on a padayatra seeking the blessings of the people for the release of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from jail, but none them has said a word about the CAG reports, despite the LG’s direction to the Delhi Speaker to table the 11 CAG reports in the Assembly,” he said.

Attacking the city government, Yadav said: “The AAP Government fears that if the CAG reports are tabled in the House, the Kejriwal government would have much explaining to do about the misappropriation of taxpayers’ money for various schemes, like desilting of drains, which existed only on paper.”

“Atishi, who also holds several key portfolios, including education, has been mum about the CAG reports, though they have been in her custody, and the LG had asked her and CM Kejriwal to table them in the House, without eliciting any response,” Yadav said.

The Delhi Congress chief further said: “Atishi, who locks horns with the officials and the LG on each and every issue, has surprisingly been keeping a studied silence on the CAG reports, though the Congress has been raising the issue for the past few days demanding a discussion on them in the Assembly.”

Attacking the BJP, he said, “The BJP was also guilty of siding with the AAP in not tabling the CAG reports in the House, as the auditors have apparently brought out the misappropriation of funds by the AAP government.”