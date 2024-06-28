Devender Yadav calls on Congress workers to strengthen party at grassroots level

Delhi Congress President Devender Yadav on Friday appealed to party workers to strive hard to strengthen the party at the ground level.

He appealed while addressing an executive committee meeting of the Rohini District Congress Committee at Mahendra Pradhan Dharmshala, Swaroop Nagar.

Speaking on the occasion, the Delhi Congress chief said, “People are now looking up to the Congress to save Delhi from its present plight of misgovernance and disturbed state of civic services, as the AAP government had neglected Delhiites for the past 10 years.”

He said the main purpose of organising such a meeting was to strengthen the party at the booth level by activating not only the Congress foot soldiers but also involving local people, and social and charitable organizations in the party’s activities.

Lauding Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Yadav said, “With Jan Nayak Rahul Gandhi taking over as the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, the voice of the common people will be heard and their prayers answered. Rahul ji has been consistently and fearlessly speaking up for the common people inside and outside the House.”

He also appealed to the Congress workers to hoist the party flag atop their houses to widen the reach of the party and popularise the programmes and policies of the party.