Dense fog envelops Delhi; train, air travel remain affected

Dense fog continues to envelop the Delhi-NCR in the morning hours resulting in reduction of visibility that affected air, train and road operations on Friday.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature in the national capital stood at 6 degrees Celsius at Safdarjung while Palam registered 7.6 deg C.

The IMD has predicted that due the Western disturbance and its interaction with easterly winds, a wet spell is likely over Northwest India during January 10-12 accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning and hail on January 11.

Moreover, dense to very dense fog conditions are likely to continue over Indo-Gangetic plains during the next 4- 5 days, the department informed.

Due to the dense fog, the visibility at Palam airport remained zero for several hours with 6-8 kmph southeasterly winds.

The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), in an update issued at 6 a.m. on Friday, said the flight departures have been “impacted” due to dense fog. The DIAL, however, reassured travelers that CAT III-compliant flights can land and depart from the airport.

Due to the fog, at least 100 flights were delayed ranging from several minutes to hours, with an average delay of 41 minutes as per aviation website FlightRadar24.

As per Railway officials, at least 26 trains entering and leaving railway stations of Delhi were running late forcing passengers to remain waiting at the railway station in the cold weather.