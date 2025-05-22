Demolition of JJ clusters: Devender Yadav alleges anti-poor mindset

Delhi Congress President Devender Yadav alleged on Thursday that the BJP-led government in the national capital is driving the poor out on the street in the scorching summer heat by demolishing JJ clusters.Delhi Congress President Devender Yadav alleged on Thursday that the BJP-led government in the national capital is driving the poor out on the street in the scorching summer heat by demolishing JJ clusters.

The Congress leader said within 90 days of coming to power, the city government exposed its anti-poor mindset by undertaking extensive demolition of JJ Clusters and removal of street vendors with an intent to drive the poor out of the capital by snatching their livelihood.

Citing its election manifesto, Yadav said BJP had promised to set up Atal Canteens in JJ clusters to provide meals at Rs 5, ensure free education from KG to PG for underprivileged students, bring meaningful change in their lives by prioritizing their welfare and development. However, in reality, they are destroying their houses through demolition drives.

In contrast, he claimed during the UPA regime, the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act 2014 was passed. But neither the AAP nor BJP governments accorded priority to work for their betterment.

The former MLA from Badli said with the move the Rekha Gupta government defied the Supreme Court and high court orders, which mandate that demolition of the JJ clusters can not be carried out without giving the affected slum dwellers alternate accommodations.