Delhi’s water crisis: AAP leaders stage protest at Haryana Bhawan

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) launched a protest against the Haryana government alleging that it deprived the national capital of its rightful share of water.

AAP’s Delhi State Vice-President and MLA Kuldeep Kumar, along with colleagues Shiv Charan Goel, Vinayy Mishra, Somdutt Sharma, and Women’s Wing President Sarika Chaudhary, joined party workers in staging the protest near Haryana Bhawan, Mandi House.

The protestors raised slogans against the BJP for denying the Delhi its share of water and demanded that both the Central and Haryana governments should ensure immediate release of Delhi’s share of water.

During the protest, AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar described the current water crisis in the city as worst and said the Delhi government was asking the governments of Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, and also the LG to ensure adequate water for Delhi.

He pointed out that the Delhi government also approached the Supreme Court but despite the apex court’s order, the Haryana government was not releasing 137 cusecs of water coming from Himachal Pradesh, claimed the AAP leader.

The AAP alleged that the Haryana government has also stopped 200 cusecs of water coming to Delhi from other canals. “Today, we are protesting outside Haryana Bhawan against the dirty politics of the BJP government of Haryana, so that the supply of water for the people of Delhi can be ensured and Delhi can get water from Himachal Pradesh as per the Supreme Court’s order,” the AAP’s Delhi State vice-president stated.

Moti Nagar MLA Shiv Charan Goel, who was also present at the protest, said the party workers were sitting on the road when the temperature was 45- degrees C, and requested the BJP government of Haryana and the Central government, not to stop Delhi’s share of water.

The AAP leaders added that till the city does not get its full share of water, they will remain on the roads.

Meanwhile, AAP’s Delhi Women’s Wing President Sarika Chaudhary, who was also part of the agitation, said that the people of Delhi are troubled at this hour, forget about daily chores, and at present there is hardly any drinking water, she claimed.

Three days before the elections, the Haryana government stopped Delhi’s water supply so that Delhiites would not vote for Arvind Kejriwal and his image would be tarnished, AAP leaders claimed.