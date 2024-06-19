Delhi’s peak power demand at all-time high at 8,656 MW

Amid ongoing heat-wave conditions in the national capital, Delhi’s peak power demand clocked over 8,600 MW on Wednesday, the highest so far in the ongoing summer season.

It is the highest-ever recorded power demand in the history of the national capital.

As per the State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC) data, Delhi’s peak power demand reached 8,656 MW at 3:36 pm on Wednesday afternoon. The peak power demand clocked 8000 MW for the first time on May 22 this year. Since then, Delhi’s peak power demand crossed the 8000 MW mark on nine occasions.

Delhi’s previous high of 7695 MW was recorded on June 29, 2022. Last year, the peak power demand was 7438 MW. “Today is the 31st day in a row Delhi’s peak power demand has crossed 7000 MW. Delhi’s peak power demand never crossed 7000 MW during the month of May 2023 and crossed the 7000 MW in May only once in 2022,” it stated.

The fact that the power distribution network has been able to sustain this prolonged high demand for power reflects its robustness. It is pertinent to note that barring last year, when Delhi’s demand peaked in August, it usually peaks during the end of June and early July.

The Ministry of Power on Tuesday said it was taking comprehensive measures to ensure adequate power supply during increased summer demand.

The Ministry further said that the highest-ever peak demand of 89 GW in the Northern Region was successfully met on June 17. “The Northern Region of India has been experiencing high demand conditions due to a prevailing heat wave since 17th May 2024. Despite these challenging conditions, the highest ever peak demand of 89 GW in the Northern Region was successfully met on 17th June 2024. This achievement was made possible by importing 25 to 30 per cent of the region’s power requirement from neighboring regions,” the Ministry said.

“All utilities have been advised to maintain a high state of alert and minimize forced outages of equipment. According to the IMD forecast, heat wave conditions in North-West India are expected to abate from 20th June,” it added.