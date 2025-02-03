Delhi’s pace of development should have been like the entire country’s, however it lagged behind: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said that the pace of Delhi’s development should have been like the way the entire country witnessed, while the national capital is on the other hand lagging behind, facing various civic woes and other problems like many still residing in slums.

Taking a dig at the AAP government, he alleged that they made big promises, but failed to deliver on them, as the condition of roads is bad, while the city has been facing a host of civic issues.

Expressing concerns on the civic woes faced by Delhi on the X handle of his official website , Singh further said that the condition of roads was pitiable, drains are full of dirty, mucky water, while large numbers of people are residing in slums.

Sharpening his attack, the Defence Minister accused the AAP government of betraying the residents of the national capital, pushing the city backwards in terms of progress.

Singh, on Monday held road shows in some areas of the national capital in support of the BJP’s poll candidates, while he has claimed that now the residents of the national capital have realized and understood the truth, and have made up their minds that the real growth and development of the national capital is only possible after a BJP government is elected to power.

Singh exuded confidence, stating that he was sure that the BJP will have 2/3 majority in the upcoming legislative assembly polls 2025

He also claimed that earlier, India’s voice was not taken very seriously on international platforms, however under the leadership of PM Modi, the entire world is carefully listening to what the nation says, while now the country is the world’s fifth largest economy.

The Defence minister further said that people of Delhi have been witnessing that the nation is developing at a fast pace under PM Modi’s leadership, however due to the AAP government, the city’s development has taken a back seat.

Meanwhile, the senior BJP leader claimed that it was for the first in the entire history of Independent India that no tax will be charged till the income of Rs 12 lakh per/ annum.