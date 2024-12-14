Delhi’s air quality improves to ‘moderate’ but concerns persist

Delhi witnessed a slight improvement in its air quality on Saturday, with the average Air Quality Index (AQI) entering the ‘moderate’ category.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the national capital recorded an AQI of 193 at 4 PM on Saturday, based on the 24-hour average.

The primary pollutant in the city’s air was PM 2.5 particulate matter, as reported by the pollution monitoring agency.

Despite the improvement, 13 areas in Delhi remained in the ‘poor’ category, with AQI values exceeding 200. Bawana recorded the highest pollution level at 266, followed by Jahangirpuri (253), Rohini (242), Mundka (240), and Anand Vihar (234).

The improvement in air quality has been attributed to increased wind speed and favorable meteorological conditions.

On Saturday afternoon, the wind speed in Delhi was around 11 km per hour, according to the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM).

However, weather agencies predict that the air quality may deteriorate in the coming days, falling back into the ‘poor’ category and potentially reaching ‘very poor’ levels.

Meanwhile, restrictions under the Commission for Air Quality Management’s (CAQM) Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stages I and II remain in place across the city to curb further deterioration of air quality.

Earlier, the commission had revoked measures under Stages III and IV but urged concerned agencies to intensify efforts under the initial stages of the anti-pollution plan.