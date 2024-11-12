Delhi’s air quality holds below ‘Severe’ level: Environment Minister Gopal Rai

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai announced on Tuesday that the city’s average air quality index (AQI) has not entered the ‘severe’ category this season, marking an improvement as compared to the previous couple of years.

Addressing a press conference, Rai attributed this improvement to the government’s Winter Action Plan, a reduction in stubble burning, and favorable weather conditions, including calmer winds and relatively mild temperatures.

He noted that in previous years, the AQI typically exceeded 400 during the November 1-15 period, with certain days even reaching the ‘severe plus’ category.

Rai identified three main reasons for this season’s relatively better air quality: the comprehensive efforts under the Winter Action Plan—focused on dust control, vehicle emissions management, and reducing biomass burning—the decrease in crop residue burning, and the absence of temperature drops that usually contribute to pollution accumulation.

He explained that in past years, a combination of stubble-burning smoke, Diwali fireworks, and lower temperatures after November 1 would often lead to a smog layer that pushed Delhi’s AQI into the ‘severe’ zone. Rai commended Delhi’s residents for their cooperation and urged continued efforts to keep pollution in check.

The Minister highlighted ongoing government measures to improve air quality, such as the Anti-Dust campaign, which includes regular monitoring of construction sites and deploying over 200 mobile anti-smog guns operating round-the-clock.

Rai also distributed heaters to security guards and night-shift workers at the Delhi Secretariat to reduce the need for warming fires and announced plans to extend this support to relevant departments and resident welfare associations (RWAs).