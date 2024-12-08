Delhi’s air quality back in ‘very poor’ category, average AQI recorded at 302

Things may again become a little difficult for the people of Delhi as

the city’s average Air Quality Index (AQI) level has entered the ‘very

poor’ category on Sunday.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) daily AQI

bulletin for the city released on Sunday evening at 4 pm, the index

value was recorded at 302, based on the average of the past 24 hours.

Compared to the previous day, there is an increase of 69 points in the

AQI level, as the value was 233 on Saturday.

The places that recorded the highest AQI levels in the city at 4 pm

include, Shadipur at 377, Anand Vihar at 374, Nehru Nagar at 371,

Wazirpur at 370, and Mundka at 369, all reeling under a higher range

of the ‘very poor’ category.

However, according to the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology’s

weather and air quality bulletin for Delhi, the air quality may step

back to the ‘poor’ category in two days as the outlook for the

subsequent six days suggests that it is likely to be in ‘poor’ zone.

The AQI levels in the adjoining cities to the national capital like

Ghaziabad, Noida, and Gurugram, were in the ‘poor’ zone, while

Faridabad recorded the air pollution in the ‘moderate’ zone.

On December 5, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM)

revoked stages III and IV of the anti-pollution Graded Response Action

Plan (GRAP) after the directions of the Supreme Court in the wake of

the improvement witnessed in the AQI levels. However, it asked the

agencies to intensify the actions under stages I and II of the

anti-pollution plan to prevent the pollutant levels from rising.

If the AQI levels in the city go past 350, the sub-committee may

invoke GRAP stage III curbs and if the index values touch 400 and

beyond the stage IV curbs will be again enforced.