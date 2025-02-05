Delhiites vote for change, development and clean air

As voting for the high stake Delhi assembly polls concluded on Wednesday, city voters expressed a strong desire for change, hoping for a fresh leadership approach, while many reaffirmed their trust in the incumbent government.

The Statesman spoke to many ranging from first time to elderly voters, women, college going students and working professionals at several booths in the national capital.

First time voters, Krishna and Kanhaiya, students of Delhi University, said they look forward to a government that provides adequate employment opportunities to youth, work in the field of education to improve it further and provide safety to the residents.

Sangeeta Aggarwal and her daughter Ananya said their vote will go for the party that works for development in the context of infrastructure, education, women safety and cleanliness. The mother-daughter duo believes that the city has seen a transformation in terms of the above mentioned aspects.

Surya S Pillai, a journalist, said, “As a woman, I want my city to be clean, safe and secure. It is high time our political leaders choose development over giving freebies. Being the national capital of the country, Delhi deserves better infrastructure, clean air and water, and world-class medical and educational institutions. I feel ashamed when Delhi is called the crime capital of India. Why is our political dispensation incapable of dealing with this matter? A city where its women are not safe cannot succeed and make a mark for itself on a global platform.“

Indru, a senior citizen, said he was looking forward to a change in the city government as he believes that the city is in the middle of an administration crisis as the incumbent party did not deliver on its poll promises.

An elderly couple, Vidya Devi and Om Prakash, also believe that the city government failed to deliver on its promises of safety, security, infrastructure and cleanliness. They said the coordination between the Centre and the city government needs to be boosted as the incumbent government had bitter coordination with the Centre and that has affected the development work in the city.