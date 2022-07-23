Woman raped at New Delhi Railway Station, all 4 culprits held

A 30-year-old woman was sexually raped by four railroad officials at the train lightning shed at New Delhi Railway Station under the pretense of offering her employment with the railroads in another scandalous occurrence. According to the police, they received a call about the incident on Friday.

All four of the suspects have been detained, according to Harender K. Singh, DCP of Railways, Delhi Police, who also noted that all of the accused work for the railway’s Electrical Department.

Satish Kumar, Vinod Kumar, Mangal Chand Meena, and Jagdish Chand are the names of the defendants.

“The call was earlier received at PS ODRS at around 2:27 p.m. The staff there checked for the caller but could not find her. Upon contacting her on the given mobile number, it was known that she is standing at PF No. 8-9 of the station. Immediately, the SHO along with the staff reached platforms 8-9 where he met the victim,” police said.

The woman said that she has been living apart from her spouse for the past year and that she is filing for divorce. She first met Satish almost two years ago through a mutual acquaintance. He informed her that he works for the railroad and can help her get employment. They talked on the phone for longer. On July 21, he gave her a call and invited her to his house, where he was having a housewarming and birthday celebration for his kid. Around 10:30 p.m., she took the metro to Kirti Nagar, where the accused grabbed her up and took her to PF 8-9 of the New Delhi Railway Station. He urged her to take a seat in a building used for electrical repair personnel.

“Then he and his companion entered the room, locked it from inside, and began repeatedly sexually assaulting her. Two of his buddies made the attack easier by keeping watch outside the room “police reported.

She was then driven to a local public hospital where she was forced to endure a medical examination. Her medical report stated that rape had occurred.

The police then lodged the FIR for rape read with relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

(with inputs from IANS)