Waterlogging woes return to haunt Delhiites as heavy rains lash the city

With the much-needed respite from the hot and humid weather, heavy rains with thunderstorms in Delhi on Wednesday evening brought back the woes of waterlogging, with several places witnessing traffic jams, prompting traffic diversions.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier issued an alert for heavy rains on Wednesday. According to the IMD, several areas in the national capital received moderate rainfall, while some received significant amounts of rainfall.

The Weather Department further issued an orange alert for the next 12 hours after yesterday’s rains. It further advised commuters not to travel and remain inside the houses.

The overall recorded rainfall was 79.2 mm, and areas such as Delhi University recorded 77.5 mm of rainfall, Palam area received 43.7 mm of rainfall, Pusa area recorded 66.5 mm of rainfall, while Mayur Vihar recorded the highest rainfall at 119 mm, stated the IMD.

The evening showers brought down the temperature. The maximum recorded temperature on Wednesday was 37.8 degrees Celsius, while the minimum was 30.4 degrees Celsius.

The rainfall resulted in flooding of roads, waterlogging in low-lying areas, and the closure of several underpasses.

The Delhi Traffic Police issued several traffic alerts on its social media account on X.

In several posts on X, the traffic police indicated diversions in view of waterlogging at Nigam Bodh ghat, Anuvrat Marg near Qutub Minar, Zakhira underpass, GTK Road, Azad market underpass, Minto road underpass, Gulabi Bagh underpass, Ring road near Dhaula Kuan, Munirka, and Chirag Delhi, among various other areas.

In the heart of central Delhi, Connaught Place, Barakhamba Road also witnessed heavy traffic congestion after heavy rains lashed just after the office hours, resulting in the office goers remaining stranded.

Rajendra Nagar area, where three UPSC aspirants died after waterlogging in the basement of a coaching center Earlier also witnessed waterlogging yesterday. However, AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak was present at the spot, ensuring drainage of the rainwater.

Several VIP areas in Lutyens Delhi also witnessed water logging woes due to the collection of rainwater on the roads and even reached the houses of several people.