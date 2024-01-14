Wanted criminal arrested in Delhi after shootout in Delhi

In the ongoing crackdown on criminal gangs in the national capital, the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has arrested a member of the Kala Jathedi-Raju Basodi-Anil Chipi gang, the police said on sunday.

Identified as Vicky alias Kartoos, the accused wanted in a murder case registered in Rajasthan was nabbed following a shootout during the wee hours on Sunday, a police official said.

The accused is a resident of Haryana’s Rohtak and wanted in many cases of heinous crimes including murder extortion and other crimes, the police said.

According to a senior police official, the Crime Branch had a specific input that Vicky would go to Dwarka via Chhawla Drain area to execute a crime.

Six pistols and 17 live rounds were recovered from the possession the arrested gangster.

He was intercepted at the Chhawla drain area at around 2.45 am. When the police team asked him to surrender, the accused opened fire and shot four rounds at the cops.

“In self defence, the police team returned the fire, successfully apprehending the accused along with his illegal weapons and ammunition,” a senior police official said.

Later during questioning, Vicky revealed that in 2018, he was released on bail in a murder case, and had started working as a financier.

He was tasked to provide logistics and shooters for extortion activities in the Delhi/NCR area on a contract basis with the above mentioned gangs, the police said.

In November 2023, the accused was hired by a lawyer to execute a rival, wherein he allegedly committed a murder during a wedding function in Rajasthan.

In the same incident an Army man and Uttar Pradesh Police official were also injured with gun shots, the police added.

The accused came in contact with Raju Basodi in Sonipat jail, who introduced him to Kala Jathedi and Anil Chippi. To earn easy money, he started working with them to gain easy fame and name while he started recruiting the foot soldiers for the gang who were capable to execute the tasks given to them, the police added.