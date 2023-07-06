Van Mahotsav to commence from July 9 at IARI Pusa

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Thursday informed that ‘Van Mahotsav’ will commence in Delhi from July 9 at the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) in Pusa to promote tree plantation in the city.

This decision was taken in a meeting which was chaired by the Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai.

Rai chaired the meeting with officials of the Forest Department at the Delhi Secretariat to boost tree plantation in the National Capital.

The Delhi Environment Minister said, “In Delhi, where the green cover was 20 per cent in 2013, due to the efforts of the Kejriwal government, it has increased to 23.06 per cent in 2021. Additionally, in terms of forest cover in cities, Delhi has become the number one city in the entire country.”

“In line with this direction, the Tree Plantation Mega Campaign, which is part of the Summer Action Plan’s 14 points, will be initiated from the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) in Pusa on July 9th, and the concluding ceremony of this seven-week-long event will be held on August 20th at the Chhatrasal Stadium,” he said.

Rai announced that this year, the Delhi government will celebrate the Van Mahotsav with the participation of the entire Delhi by conducting tree plantation and sapling distribution in different Lok Sabha constituencies of Delhi every Sunday from July 9 to August 20. During this programme, members of the RWAs (Resident Welfare Associations) and Eco Clubs in Delhi will also be present.