Rapid-response team to address grievances of flood-hit Delhi districts

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai announced the establishment of a rapid-response team under the Forest Department responsible for addressing the concerns of the flood-affected districts.

The main concern of the people living in the affected districts is that once Yamuna floodwaters start receding, snakes could creep into homes along the river bank. Snakes have already been found in close proximity to the flood-relief camps.

In response to such and other issues, the Forest Department has issued a helpline number, 1800118600, for public assistance.

Advertisement

Rai said, “Humans and other living beings are in danger due to the water crisis. Due to their constant presence in water, snakes are also experiencing problems and are looking for a safe haven. They are going inside the homes in such a situation. In addition, there have been reports of snakes being found close to the relief camp on the banks of the Yamuna, for which the forest department has been directed to take immediate action. Additionally, guidelines for forming a Rapid Response Team have been given.”

He emphasised the importance of avoiding panic under such circumstances. Instead, he urged the public to utilise the provided helpline number to ensure the safe rescue of snakes, thereby avoiding any potential risks to themselves or the snakes. He said, “Once the helpline is contacted, a team from the Wildlife Department will promptly visit the location, capture the snake, and release it in a secure environment.”

Rai added, “Common people have to face a lot of problems due to snakes entering the houses. To get rid of the problems of snakes, the Forest Department has started a free helpline service. On the complaint made through the helpline, experts will be sent to the places concerned to catch the snake. For this reason, instructions have been given to the forest department to form a rapid response team. This team will work in all the flood affected districts of Delhi. Forest department has also been directed to keep strict vigilance near Flood relief camps.”