US imposes new rules for applicants applying for F, M, and J visas from India

Changes in the application procedure for student visas will take effect on November 27, 2023, according to the US Embassy in India. The modifications would be implemented throughout all embassies in India. It is important for students applying to study in the United States under the F, M, or J student visa programs to be aware of these changes.

According to the Embassy, starting on November 27, all applicants for F, M, and J student visas will need to create a profile and schedule their visa appointment using the information from their own passports. The appointment system is guarded against fraud and misuse.

“Applicants who have created a profile or booked an appointment using an incorrect passport number will not be accepted at the Visa Application Centers (VAC). Their appointments will be cancelled and the visa fee will be lost.” the US Embassy in India alerted.

Advertisement

It is anticipated that applicants for type F or M visas would enroll in courses or programs approved by the Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP). A sponsor from a department of state-approved organization is required for anyone seeking for a category J visa. Attention Students!

To prevent fraud and abuse of the appointment system, we are announcing the following policy change which will be implemented beginning November 27, 2023. All F, M, and J student visa applicants must use their own passport information when creating a profile… pic.twitter.com/2JqoEg3DJ1 — U.S. Embassy India (@USAndIndia) November 24, 2023