Two inter-state liquor suppliers arrested in Delhi

The Delhi Police’s Anti-Narcotics Cell has arrested two inter-state liquor suppliers in the national capital who have been identified as Deepak and Pawan, an official said on Friday.

“An information was received that a car carrying huge quantity of illicit liquor would come from Haryana, and deliver the illicit liquor in Sangam Vihar area,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Benita Mary Jaiker.

As per the police, “The information was further analysed and a strategic trap was laid at around Tara Apartment, C.R. Park. After sometime, a car was seen coming recklessly. On suspicion, the driver of the car was signalled to stop but sensing the police presence, instead of stopping, he accelerated and tried to flee the spot,” the police officer said.

The police team intercepted the car by placing barricades and overpowered the occupants.

On checking the car, 25 cartons containing 1,250 quarters of liquor were recovered.

Accordingly, the police registered a case under Sections 33 and 58 of the Delhi Excise Act and arrested two persons.

During questioning, both the accused disclosed that they have been supplying the illicit liquor from Badshahpur, Gurugram to Delhi to the prospective buyers.