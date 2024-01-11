Tremors felt in Delhi as 6.1 magnitude quake strikes Afghanistan

Tremors were felt in Delhi and the National Capital Region on Thursday after an earthquake measuring 6.1 on the Richter scale struck Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan.

According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the epicenter of the quake was at a depth of 220 km, which was located 241 km north-northeast of Kabul, Afghanistan.

“Earthquake of Magnitude 6.1, Occurred on 11-01-2024, 14:50:24 IST, Lat: 36.48 & Long: 70.45, Depth: 220 Km ,Location: Afghanistan,” it said on X.

The tremors were also felt at several places in north India, including Jammu and Kashmir.

Strong tremors were felt in the Delhi-NCR belt in November last year following an earthquake measuring 6.2 magnitude, the epicenter of which was located in Nepal.