Heavy rains lashed Delhi and adjoining areas of the National Capital region (NCR) on Saturday, resulting in water logging and traffic snarls in several parts of the city.

Following the heavy downpour, a large number of people in the National Capital faced commuting issues due to water logging at different places.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the rainfall recorded in the city during the past 24 hours ending at 8:30 am was 3 mm. “Heavy rainfall reported today in Delhi till 1430 hrs IST from 0830 hrs IST of today: Safdarjung Airport- 98.7mm, Lodhi Road-92mm and Ridge -111.4mm,” the IMD said in a tweet.

The prolonged spell of rain resulted in a dip in temperature as the minimum temperature was recorded at 25 degrees Celsius, three degrees below normal.

According to the IMD, the heavy rains experienced in parts of Delhi and Noida served as a confirmation of the active southwest monsoon prevailing in the area.

The incessant rains left many parts of the city, including Pusa Road, Pragati Maidan, Mathura Road, Bhairon Marg, Purana Quila Road, IGI Road, Adhchini Red Light, MB Road, water logged. A senior traffic cop said that traffic personnel have been deployed to manually regulate and manage traffic congestions across the city.

According to the Delhi Traffic Police, traffic was affected on Ring road in the carriageway from ISBT Kashmere gate towards Rajghat and vice- versa due to waterlogging near Hanuman mandir Yamuna Bazar and near Nigam Bodh Ghat.

Traffic was affected on Aurobindo Marg in the carriageway from IIT towards PTS Malviya Nagar and vice-versa due to waterlogging.

Traffic movement was also affected on Rohtak road in the carriageway from Tikri Border towards Mundka due to water logging.

Traffic on Ring road in the carriageway from Rajouri Garden towards Punjabi Bagh was moving at snail’s pace due to water logging near Bharat Darshan Park.

Meanwhile, in a statement, the IMD said, “Light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely Western Himalayan Region, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Rajasthan during 8th-10th and Uttar Pradesh during next five days. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is also very likely Himachal Pradesh on 8th and 9th and Uttarakhand on 9th July.”