Stop playing ‘victim card’: Delhi BJP to AAP on liquor scam case

In the wake of the Supreme Court’s (SC) rejection of the bail plea of former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in a case related to the alleged liquor scam, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said here on Monday that the leaders of the AAP should stop playing “victim card’’.

Calling the Supreme Court’s observation an indictment of all the AAP leaders including, Arvind Kejriwal who have been repeatedly saying that there is no evidence of money trail in the liquor scam and it is an assumed case, Virendra Sachdeva pointed out that the apex court hinted that at money trail of Rs 338 crore has been established in the case.

Sachdeva said, “After every arrest in the liquor scam, we have seen AAP leaders’ melodrama claiming victimisation. We hope after today’s rejection of Sisodia’s bail plea by the country’s highest court, AAP will stop playing the victim card.”

Echoing similar views, Delhi BJP secretary Bansuri Swaraj said, “The apex court asked several tough questions to the Enforcement Directorate (ED), including about the role of Sisodia. After considering all the arguments and especially the material placed on record by the ED, the court dismissed the bail of Sisodia. Thus, there is sufficient evidence to prima facie indicate the involvement of Sasodia in the liquor scam.”

The AAP is a party entrenched in corruption, she alleged.

Attacking Kejriwal, Delhi BJP secretary Harish Khurana said, “From day one we have been saying Arvind Kejriwal is himself involved in the liquor scam and now it’s evident.”