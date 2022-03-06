Statesman ‘Vintage Car Display’ mesmerises Delhiites

Grand old beauties of automobile history sprung to life as they participated at “The Statesman and VCCI Vintage Car Display” held at The Statesman House in the heart of the national capital today.

The display, which featured a bevvy of automobile beauties, was inaugurated by none other than Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, who was accompanied by his wife.

The Air Chief was welcomed by R P Gupta, Chairman of The Statesman Group and Ravindra Kumar, Editor of The Statesman. Talking to this reporter, the ACM termed the ‘ The Statesman and VCCI Vintage Car Display’ as amazing. “Hats off to all the participants who took part in ‘The Statesman and VCCI Vintage Car Display,” he said.

The inauguration was followed by a musical event. A group of differently-abled performers from Golden Shine Trust enthraled the audience. They were later felicitated with a memento.

A bevvy of automobile beauties blended with foot-tapping music mesmerised all the admirers of the vintage cars who turned up in good numbers to enjoy the festive atmosphere at The Statesman House on a bright sunny day. Owing to Covid restrictions–“The Statesman and VCCI Vintage Car Display” was held instead of ”The Statesman Vintage and Classic Car Rally” which is among the oldest running vintage car rallies in India. The Statesman has been organising the vintage car rally since 1964 in Delhi.

The exhibition that was attended by several diplomats and leading figures from different walks of life, was held from 10 AM to 3 PM. A total of 52 cars were displayed at the event. Out of them, 25 were vintages while the rest 27 were from classics, post-war and 50 Plus categories. The proud owners of the vehicles were also present on the occasion.

A spokesperson for the event said all the participants were given mementoes to cherish the memories of today’s event. Prominent cars which were on display today included 1927 Marmon Model L, 1927 Hispano Suiza Model H6B, 1914 John Morris Model Belsize and others.

Major public undertakings like POWERGRID, National Small Industries Corporation, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, Power Finance Corporation Limited, UCO Bank and companies like AVRO Furniture and JK Tyre showed a lot of interest in the car exhibition and supported the event.