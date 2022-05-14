Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Saturday informed that single-use plastic products will be banned in Delhi Secretariat from 1st June onwards.

The Delhi Environment Minister further informed, “There will be a complete ban on use-and-throw pens and water bottles at the Delhi Secretariat from 1st June onwards. Banners, posters, and cutleries made from single-use plastic will also be prohibited. Reusable objects made of metal, bamboo, paper, and earthy materials will be prioritised.”

Speaking about environment-friendly alternatives, Rai said, “Instead of using single-use water bottles and cutlery, bamboo, glass/porcelain, metal, or paper cutlery will be used. Moreover, use of reusable gel/ball/ink pens will be encouraged instead of use-and-throw pens, and only cloth or paper banners will be used to make banners and posters. Unless other options are promoted, it will be impossible to eliminate single-use plastic products in our daily lives.”

The Delhi Environment Minister said, “The Environment Department under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is taking all appropriate steps to combat pollution. The department has also launched a Summer Action Plan to combat the city’s rising pollution levels.

Single-use plastic contributes significantly to pollution in such circumstances. Plastic spoons and forks, straws, polythene, plastic glasses, and others are made of single-use plastics that cannot be reused are discarded.

Many individuals try to destroy these by burning it or dumping it on the ground which contributes greatly to air, water, and land contamination, and poses a major hazard to the environment. Also, given their light weight, single-use plastic materials have been observed to easily travel through air and water, causing surrounding sewage or drainage systems to choke, and leads to problems of water logging.”

The Delhi government is also working on other environment friendly options to stop the use of single-use plastic items.