Show cause notice to minibus owner for dragging man atop its bonnet in Delhi

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Tuesday took strong note of the incident where a minibus was driven for a long distance with a man on its bonnet.

The minister also issued a show cause notice to the owner of the vehicle, asking as to why the registration of the same should not be suspended.

Taking to ‘X’, Gahlot shared a copy of the notice and said the transport department has taken cognizance of the video of December 17 night where a man is seen dragged on the bonnet of the minibus near Kotla Mubarakpur.

“Registering & Licensing Authority, DTO (HQ), Transport Department, 5/9, Under Hill Road, Delhi-110054 as per the powers conferred to the undersigned section 53 (1) (a) of M.V Act, 1988 hereby call upon your explanation as to why your registration certificate should not be suspended under Section- 53 of Motor Vehicle Act, 1988 and the relevant Rules.

“Your reply, if any must reach in the office of the undersigned within 10 days from the issue of this notice, failing which ex-parte decision will be taken without any further communication,” the notice read.

The department also asked the owner of the bus to appear before it within seven days of receiving the notice.

However, there were no reports of anyone getting injured during the entire ordeal, police said.

Meanwhile, on Monday, the Delhi Police had registered a case after taking the statement of the complainant under sections of rash driving, and also found the accused who was behind the wheel.

The driver has been identified as 30-year-old Manoj Kumar, a native of Madhubani in Bihar.

During initial enquiry, the accused told police that he works as a driver and on the fateful night, he was travelling from South Extension. He claimed that suddenly his bus brushed against the victim’s vehicle.

The victim then climbed atop the bonnet of the minibus to stop the accused.

“The accused did not stop due to fear as he was alone in the vehicle, while the victim was with a driver,” an official said.

The offending vehicle has also been confiscated, police said, adding that legal action was taken in this regard.