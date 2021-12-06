Sharp rise in the number of single-day Covid-19 cases

The city on Sunday detected 63 fresh Covid-19 cases out of 55,711 tests conducted for the purpose, according to the Delhi government’s latest health bulletin. This showed a sharp increase in the number of single-day cases of the virus as only 51 such infections were recorded on Saturday and 54 on Friday. As a result, the positivity rate rose to 0.11 per cent from 0.08 per cent yesterday.

There were no deaths of Covid-19 patients during the past 24 hours and 15 such recovered cases were discharged by various hospitals of the city. The number of active cases stood at 370.

The patients being treated under the home isolation system numbered 144.

The health bulletin informed that the total number of hospital beds available for coronavirus patients was 8,969, but only 163 beds were found to be occupied by infected persons.

A total of 1,65,236 persons were jabbed during the last 24 hours and 62,567 of them were administered their first vaccine dose. The total number of Delhiites fully vaccinated so far was 91,64,291.