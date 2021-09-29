Schools for junior classes to remain close in capital

Despite the fall in the number of corona cases in the capital, DDMA has decided not to reopen schools for children of junior classes in the capital. The restrictions have been put in place as Delhi witnessed a surge in Covid-19 cases post the festive season last November. In view of the current Covid-19 situation, it was decided that it is not safe for children, especially when the vaccine for children is yet to come.

Several states have announced the decision to reopen schools but Delhi has taken the decision to not go ahead with reopening junior classes. Delhi schools have re-opened for Classes 9-12 but the juniors will have to wait.

The final call about the reopening of the schools will be taken after the festive season. Ramlila and other festive gatherings are around the corner and will only be allowed after Covid-19 restrictions. DDMA took the decision about not reopening schools for junior classes in its meeting today.

According to senior officials, the situation is good but the guard cannot be let down, especially in light of the upcoming festive season. The remaining classes will open after the festive season only, sources said. In the wake of the festive season, Delhi Police and the district administration will ensure Covid Appropriate Behavior (CAB) enforcement and will also take care that gatherings taking place during the festive season are strictly in compliance with the SOPs that include no standing crowds.

Some of the festival-related SOPs laid down include separate entry and exit points, appropriate social distancing for seating, no activities like fares, stalls, and giant wheel that attract crowds in violation of social distancing, and the onus on the organisers for ensuring that the SOPs are followed.

The Covid-19 positivity rate in Delhi remains 0.06%. The total death count stands at 14,38,469. Over 14.12 lakh patients have recovered from the virus. A total of 68,624 tests have been conducted. The daily case count has dropped in September, according to officials.

Despite the fall in daily cases in September, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is being cautious regarding reopening schools in the pandemic.