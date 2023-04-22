Rs 1,700 cr for MCD schools

Delhi Education Minister Atishi alongwith Delhi Mayor Dr Shelly Oberai in a press conference said that “MCD funds have been increased to Rs 1700 crore and today we are releasing Rs 400 crore.”

Atishi said that from Class 1 to 5 the schools are controlled by the MCD, which lacks the infrastructure and facilities. “Due to the lack of facilities and a conducive learning environment there, when students from MCD schools are admitted to Delhi government schools they often fall behind. They lack basic foundational skills,” she added.

There are nearly 1,500 schools within MCD’s jurisdiction, with more than 9 lakh children and approximately 19,000 teachers. She stated that when they visited the MCD schools, they found many major and minor problems which are important to be addressed, she said.