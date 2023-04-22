Rs 1,700 cr for MCD schools

The Delhi government has allocated Rs 1,700 crore under the grant-in-aid scheme for the MCD schools this year. For this, the government had allocated the first quarter of Rs 400 crore for the development of MCD schools.
Delhi Education Minister Atishi alongwith Delhi Mayor Dr Shelly Oberai in a press conference said that “MCD funds have been increased to Rs 1700 crore and today we are releasing Rs 400 crore.”
Atishi said that from Class 1 to 5 the schools are controlled by the MCD, which lacks the infrastructure and facilities. “Due to the lack of facilities and a conducive learning environment there, when students from MCD schools are admitted to Delhi government schools they often fall behind. They lack basic foundational skills,” she added.
There are nearly 1,500 schools within MCD’s jurisdiction, with more than 9 lakh children and approximately 19,000 teachers. She stated that when they visited the MCD schools, they found many major and minor problems which are important to be addressed, she said.
There are even some MCD schools that require the construction of new classrooms, and it’s the responsibility of the government to ensure that the students must study in a good environment and get equal opportunity because the MCD schools are responsible for the foundation skills of the students, she added.
“MCD schools need a lot of development in infrastructure and manpower. To ensure these issues are addressed, the Delhi government has allocated a huge budget to the MCD schools,” she said.