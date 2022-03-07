RRTS rail track system to use Precast Track Slab technology first time in India

The NCRTC for the first time is using Precast Track Slab technology for the track system of the Regional Rail Transit System (RRTS) corridor in the construction of the first regional rail of the country.

The Precast Track Slab technology produces high capacity ballastless track slabs that have a longer life cycle and require less maintenance. Due to this, the life-cycle cost of the track is also very low.

These precast track slabs are being manufactured using recycled rubber for cushioning in a factory located at Shatabdi Nagar, Meerut. Also, high-quality concrete is being used in the construction of these track slabs, due to which it is very strong and the output has very good finishing.

“RRTS Precast Track Slabs are being manufactured under Make in India by utilizing local technology extensively. On an average 100 precast track slabs can be manufactured daily in this factory. A total of about 42000 precast track slabs are to be made for the entire Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor, whereas for the priority corridor only, about 9000 track slabs are being made,” said NCRTC spokesperson.

NCRTC has adopted the strategy of implementing uniform track structure across its different corridors and this precast track slab technology will be used for all under construction and upcoming RRTS corridors.

Since the RRTS project aims to significantly reduce the travel time, it is ultimately very important that the design of the selected track structure is suitable for high speed. It should be reliable and easily maintainable.

The RRTS corridor is passing through a congested urban environment as well as an underground corridor.

This type of track structure has been considered for RRTS track after taking all these key factors into consideration, stated NCRTC in a press statement.

The existing ballastless track system being used in metro rail projects in India is generally suitable for design speeds of up to 95 kmph.

In the absence of high-speed ballastless track experience in the country, NCRTC has studied several internationally prevalent rail track systems to select an apt track system suitable for high speed, and reliable with low maintenance.

India’s first RRTS project under construction between Delhi to Ghaziabad and Meerut is a high speed system with a design speed of 180 kmph.

With an operating speed of 160 kmph and the station at every 5-10 km, it will cover a distance of 100 km in about an hour. It is very important to have an efficient and qualified rail track system to run the train at this high speed.