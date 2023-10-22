Sophisticated security system operational in India’s first RRTS

The recently inaugurated priority section of India’s first Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) has been opened for passenger service from October 21.

The vision of a faster, safer and reliable efficient urban transit system took a giant leap forward as the country’s first Namo Bharat Train was flagged off on the priority section of Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor on October 20 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The 17-km priority section of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor connects Sahibabad to ‘Duhai Depot’ with stations at Ghaziabad, Guldhar and Duhai on the way. The foundation stone for the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor was laid by Modi on March 8, 2019.

The much-anticipated commencement of commercial operations in the priority section of Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor began on Saturday amid excitement and fervor.

On the first day of the passenger service, more than 10000 passengers enjoyed the ride.

For the safety of the commuters and various installations of the system, an Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled security system equipped with the latest technologies is now operational in the priority section to detect any unlawful activities, a spokesperson of the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) said on Sunday.

The entire station of all the five stations of Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai and Duhai Depot are equipped with continuous CCTV monitoring all around. Two level monitoring is ensured, at station level and at Central Security Control level. Any suspicious behavior, vandalism or wrongful acts will be easily captured by these CCTV cameras anywhere in the system.

Each Namo Bharat train has 36 cameras which will issue alerts regarding any unauthorized entry, unclaimed luggage, overcrowding etc.

A dedicated Security control room is also monitoring the safety and security aspects of passengers round the clock.

The security screening of the commuters at the time of entry into the stations is being done by Multi Zone Door Frame Metal Detector (DFMD). It will conduct full head-to-toe screening of the commuters, and thus prevent any suspicious item from reaching inside the station.

In addition, the baggage scanners at station entry will be equipped with Artificial Intelligence (AI), which will be capable of easily scanning luggage even of the size allowed in international travel.

These AI techs include a Dual View Generator X-Ray Baggage Inspection System. With its help, images of both the upper and lower parts of the bag passing through the scanner will appear on the computer screen and the AI system will automatically identify the restricted/prohibited items and alert the operator. It will prove to be helpful in further strengthening the security of commuters.

The Government of Uttar Pradesh has entrusted the responsibility of security of all the stations in the state to the Uttar Pradesh Special Security Force (UPSSF) and the deployment of security forces at the priority section stations have already been deployed.

The NCRTC has imparted training on operational procedures as well as the use of various state-of-the-art safety equipment and effective handling of emergency situations to these deployed members of the Uttar Pradesh Special Security Force.

Quick Reaction Team, Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad and Dog Squad Team etc have also been deployed by the UP Police for the investigation and prevention of law-and-order crimes in stations.

Keeping security paramount, a police station in Ghaziabad Commissionerate has been designated for the recently opened priority section network by the Government of Uttar Pradesh and provision has also been made for a police post at each station to enforce law and order.

The NCRTC endeavors to reduce the time spent at security checks as much as possible by using the latest technology and AI, just as the travel time is being reduced by the Namo Bharat trains in this Regional Rapid Transit System.