Road rage: Man sustains bullet injury in Delhi’s Janakpuri

A man sustained a bullet injury over a road rage incident in West Delhi’s Janakpuri area on Wednesday.

The injured identified as Jatin Jain was rushed to hospital and under treatment, while an attempt to murder case was being registered against two people in the incident, a police official said.

A firing incident took place on the Professor Joginder Singh Marg in Janakpuri at around 11.50 AM when the victim had come to meet a friend in the area. He parked his car at the District Centre parking, where he got into an argument with two people who were on a motorbike.

Advertisement

As Jain left the parking lot and crossed the road, the duo chased him, and again a heated argument took place. This time, a biker took out a firearm and fired at Jain. The bullet hit the victim in the left hip.

On hearing the gun shot, nearby police staff reached the spot and with the help of onlookers, one of the accused was overpowered, while the other managed to escape.

The police recovered a pistol from the possession of the accused who has been identified as Vishal alias Phodha, and is a resident of Vishnu Garden, Khayala, Delhi.

Upon investigation the police found that he had previous involvement in eight cases of Arms Act, theft, robbery and other crimes.

Meanwhile, search for the pillion rider was in progress, the police official said.