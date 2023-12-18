Road rage: 56-year-old taxi driver beaten to death in West Delhi

A 56-year-old man died after being allegedly assaulted in a road rage incident in West Delhi, police said on Monday.

On Sunday evening, a man identified as Ravinder Singh was allegedly assaulted by two people near the Tagore Garden Metro station, police said.

Singh was rushed to hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

The deceased was a taxi-driver and resident of Santgarh in West Delhi’s Tilak Nagar area .

A case under several sections of IPC , including causing death of any person by doing any rash or negligent act, voluntarily causing hurt, was registered by the police in this regard.

According to a police official, “a case under sections 304/323/341/34 IPC at Police Station Rajouri Garden was registered in this matter.”

Police have arrested two accused in this connection who have been identified as Jatin Samariya and Pawan Samariya, both 21 years of age.

According to police, both the accused are cousins and involved in the scrap dealing business.

Meanwhile, the deceased’s son and another relative who were present during the incident, informed the police that the other vehicle involved in the incident was a white coloured SUV and they were not able to note down the registration number of the same.

Multiple police teams were deployed to trace the car as well as the accused and finally, after scanning of the CCTV footage along the route, the vehicle was tracked to Paschim Vihar area, and the two accused were arrested from their home in the locality.