Resident doctors strike called off partially

With the strike by resident doctors entering its 13th day on Wednesday, both Delhi residents and those arriving from neighbouring states, who are in need of urgent medical care are facing difficulties as the emergency wings of several Delhi hospitals are barely functional. The resident doctors have been on strike since 27th November Saturday over delays in NEET-2021 PG counselling, which is now pending the outcome

of a batch of petitions being heard by the Supreme Court over economic reservations.