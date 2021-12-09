Follow Us:
  1. Home / Cities / Delhi / Resident doctors strike called off partially

Resident doctors strike called off partially

The resident doctors have been on strike since 27th November Saturday over delays in NEET-2021 PG counselling, which is now pending the outcome
of a batch of petitions being heard by the Supreme Court over economic reservations.

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | December 9, 2021 9:30 pm

Endoscopic Ultrasonography, Institute of Medical Sciences, SUM Hospital

Photo: IANS

The Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA)  went on a nationwide protest over the delay in NEET-PG 2021 counselling since November 27, on Thursday,  the stir has been “suspended for a week” due to the emergency services. However non-emergency services including OPD services, elective OTs, laboratory services, and ward will remain affected.

With the strike by resident doctors entering its 13th day on Wednesday, both Delhi residents and those arriving from neighbouring states, who are in need of urgent medical care are facing difficulties as the emergency wings of several  Delhi hospitals are barely functional.

The resident doctors have been on strike since 27th November Saturday over delays in NEET-2021 PG counselling, which is now pending the outcome
of a batch of petitions being heard by the Supreme Court over economic reservations.

The strike started was last Saturday as doctors boycotted their duties and out-patient clinics, but it later escalated to a boycott of all routine work such as care of admitted patients and routine surgeries as they received no written assurance from the Union health minister, who said the matter is now sub judice.

Doctors from Central government-run hospitals such as Dr Ram Manohar Lohia and Safdarjung withdrew from emergency services from Monday, leaving the emergency wing of the All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences flooded with patients.

TAGS :

Related Latest News

Bombay HC asks protesting doctors to resume duty immediately