Resident doctors strike called off partially

The Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA) went on a nationwide protest over the delay in NEET-PG 2021 counselling since November 27, on Thursday, the stir has been “suspended for a week” due to the emergency services. However non-emergency services including OPD services, elective OTs, laboratory services, and ward will remain affected.
The resident doctors have been on strike since 27th November Saturday over delays in NEET-2021 PG counselling, which is now pending the outcome
of a batch of petitions being heard by the Supreme Court over economic reservations.
Doctors from Central government-run hospitals such as Dr Ram Manohar Lohia and Safdarjung withdrew from emergency services from Monday, leaving the emergency wing of the All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences flooded with patients.