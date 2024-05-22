Police to question Kejriwal’s parents in Swati Maliwal assault case

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal has said that the police will come to question his old and ailing parents on Thursday.

Taking to social media platform X, Kejriwal wrote: “Tomorrow Delhi Police will come to interrogate my old and ailing parents.”

Addressing a press conference here, senior AAP leader Atishi alleged that everyday a new conspiracy is being hatched by the BJP to not let Kejriwal take part in the election campaigning.

She further hit out at the Centre alleging that the police has been put behind Kejriwal’s ailing parents and police will come and question them in the Swati Maliwal alleged misconduct matter.

She questioned whether the BJP was now trying to allegedly target Delhi CM’s old parents who recently came back after receiving treatment at the hospital.

Atishi asserted that Kejriwal is someone who considered every elderly person in the capital as his own parents, who sent them to different parts of the country for pilgrimage.

She appealed to all the elderly people of Delhi to give a befitting reply to this move on the day of polling.

” I want to tell the BJP that you are forgetting that Kejriwal is not just a CM for them, but like a son to the elders, a brother to the women and like a father to the school going children, and people will definitely give a reply by giving all seats to INDIA alliance,” she claimed.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s close aide Bibhav Kumar was brought back to the national capital from Mumbai on Wednesday, where he was taken by the Delhi Police regarding his phone data retrieval in connection with the alleged misconduct with RS MP Swati Maliwal.

Kumar is presently in police custody in the alleged incident of misconduct with Maliwal that took place on May 13 at the CM residence.

Kumar was arrested on Saturday, and was taken to CM residence for re- creation of the crime scene on Monday, while the police had taken the Digital Video Recorder (DVR) of the CCTV from the CM residence on Sunday.