PM Modi to launch 5G services on Saturday

5G technology will provide seamless coverage, high data rate, low latency, and highly reliable communications. It will increase energy efficiency, spectrum efficiency, and network efficiency.

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | September 30, 2022 7:10 pm

Ushering in a new technological era, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the much-awaited 5G services in India tomorrow at the Pragati Maidan in New Delhi.

Capable of supporting ultra-high-speed internet services, the fifth generation, or 5G is expected to unleash new economic opportunities and societal benefits, serving as a transformational force for Indian society.

The PM will also inaugurate the sixth edition of the India Mobile Congress (IMC). The IMC 2022 is scheduled to be held from 1-4 October with the theme of “New digital Universe”.

It will bring together leading thinkers, entrepreneurs, innovators, and government officials to discuss and showcase unique opportunities emerging from the rapid adoption and spread of digital technology.

