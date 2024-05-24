PM Modi admitted that liquor scam is fake, claims Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi admitted that the liquor scam was “fake”.

Addressing a virtual press conference, he said, “Yesterday, in an interview, Prime Minister Modi admitted in front of the whole country that the liquor scam is fake, and no evidence has been found in it. He has said that no evidence was found because Kejriwal is an experienced thief.”

“I appeal to the prime minister that when you have already admitted that the liquor scam is fake and there is no recovery, then release all the people arrested in this case,” Kejriwal told the prime minister.

Advertisement

Attacking the ruling BJP, he said, “For the last two years, they have been making noise that there is a liquor scam in Delhi. They arrested me, Sanjay Singh, Manish Sisodia, and conducted more than 500 raids all over the country. Don’t know how many more people they arrested. They say that we took a bribe of Rs 100 crore, and just a few days ago, they said that there is a scam of Rs 1,100 crore.”

“A big question arises that if there is a scam of Rs 100 crore or Rs 1,100 crore, then the money must be kept somewhere. They conducted more than 500 raids; they did not find a single penny anywhere,” he said.

Kejriwal, who is also the national convenor of AAP while attacking the Central probe agencies further said, “So, your entire CBI is useless, all your CBI officers are useless, all your ED officers are useless. The truth is that Modi ji is making an excuse that Kejriwal is an experienced thief to justify my wrong arrest.”