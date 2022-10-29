Plane engine fire: DGCA assures detailed probe into IndiGo mishap

Aviation regulator Director General of Civil Aviation, on Saturday, said a detailed investigation will be carried out to ascertain the cause and suitable follow-up action to be taken in the incident of IndiGo plane aborting takeoff after its engine caught fire.

A senior DGCA official said on October 28 IndiGo A320-Ceo aircraft VT-IFM operating flight 6E-2131 (Delhi-Bangalore) was involved in reject takeoff as Engine 2 Fail warning came. Loud bang was heard and the fire extinguisher bottle was discharged. The aircraft returned to the bay and has been grounded for inspection, said the official.

DGCA Arun Kumar said, “A detailed investigation will be carried out by DGCA to ascertain the cause and suitable follow-up action shall be taken.”

Earlier on Friday night, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) said the officials concerned of the DGCA have been directed to look into this and furnish a report at the earliest.

Meanwhile, in an updated statement, IndiGo airline said, “An aircraft operating flight 6E2131 from Delhi to Bangalore experienced a technical issue while on takeoff roll, immediately after which the pilot aborted the take off and the aircraft safely returned to the bay. All passengers and crew are safe and an alternate aircraft was arranged to operate the flight, which took off at 0016 hours on October 29, 2022. We regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers.”

A Bangalore-bound IndiGo aircraft aborted takeoff at the Delhi Airport after one of its engines caught fire. The flight was carrying 177 passengers and seven crew members.

As per officials, on Friday at 22:08 hours, IGI Control Room received a call from CISF Control room regarding Fire problem in Engine of Flight No 6E 2131 going from Delhi to Bengaluru. The plane, which had just started on the runway for takeoff, was stopped and all the passengers were safely taken out.