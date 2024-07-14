Patient shot dead by unidentified assailant inside Delhi hospital

Reacting to a shootout inside the GTB Hospital in Delhi in which was shot dead by an unidentified assailant, Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj assured that the culprit behind the act won’t be spared.

The minister said such negligence at the hospital won’t be tolerated, and a security review of all the hospitals will be done.

Bharadwaj, taking a dig at LG V K Saxena, said the law and order situation has been deteriorating in the city after he took charge. Such are taking place because criminals are not scared of the law.

He pointed out that a man was allegedly killed inside Tihar jail and in another incident near a court, an advocate was shot.

A senior police official, speaking to a news agency, said a call about the incident came at around 4:20 pm. The informer said someone shot a patient dead before fleeing the spot.

A police team rushed to the spot, where they found the victim dead. He was identified as Riyazuddin, a resident of Khajuri Khas. According to an official, five empty bullet shells were found on the spot, and legal proceedings are underway.

The police are trying to find out whether there was any angle of rivalry or not, behind what happened.

The process was underway to identify the accused persons by analysing CCTVs, while a case is being registered under relevant sections of law.