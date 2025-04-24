Fire in illegal factory at Ankur Enclave of NE Delhi, one injured

A person sustained injuries in a fire broke out in a factory run illegally in a rented accomodation at Ankur Enclave of the Karawal Nagar area in North East Delhi, police said on Thursday.

According to the Delhi Police, a fire-related call was received at around 8:43 am from a house at Karawal Nagar police station.

Upon receiving the information, a local police team rushed to the spot and informed the Fire Department about the fire, an official said. He said it took four fire tenders to douse the flames.

The official said a preliminary inquiry revealed that the building where the fire broke out was rented by two individuals — the ground floor by a scrap dealer and the first floor by a person allegedly engaged in illegal manufacture of green firecrackers.

The injured, identified as Rizwan, was rushed to GTB Hospital where he is undergoing medical treatment.

Moreover, senior police officers, along with crime and the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) teams , conducted a detailed inspection of the site.

Legal action has been initiated against the owner and the tennant, and further investigation is underway,he added.