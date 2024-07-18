Juvenile among three more arrested for GTB Hospital shootout

A team of the Shahdara district police made three more arrests in the GTB hospital shootout case on Thursday. The arrested had been identified as Fauzan, Saif, and a minor.

According to DCP Shahdara Surendra Choudhary, the three arrested accused were the shooters who entered ward No.24 of the GTB Hospital on July 14 to shoot down Riyazuddin.

They were arrested from Brampuri and North East District while planning to flee the city.

Earlier on Wednesday, the police had arrested Moin, who was one of the main conspirators and was involved in the reconnaissance before the shootout incident.

Police officials added that he was involved in hiding the motorcycle used in the crime and if somehow the original plan had failed, Moin was part of the backup plan.

On Monday, the Delhi Police arrested two individuals in connection with the case, Faiz and Farhaan.

The incident took place on Sunday evening when four individuals arrived at GTB Hospital on a motorcycle.

One of them entered Ward 24 and fatally shot a patient. The intended target was a gangster, an adversary of the Hasim Baba gang, who had been admitted to the same ward after a prior shooting. However, the attackers mistakenly shot Riyazuddin, who was occupying a different bed.

Following the incident, the police registered a case on July 14 based on the statement of the sister of the deceased.

In her statement, the sister of Riyazuddin said her brother was shot by an unknown person in Ward 24 of Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital, where he was undergoing treatment.

During interrogation, the suspect, Faiz, revealed that Faheem alias Badshah Khan was the mastermind behind the incident. He disclosed that on the day of the incident, Faheem instructed them to kill another patient in Ward 24 of GTB Hospital, not the deceased.

Faheem also told them how to flee the hospital after the shooting. Faiz provided the bike for the operation and after the shooting, Moin Khan and Faiz returned to their home in Loni, who were later arrested.