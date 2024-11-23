One more held in Nangloi firing incident

A sharpshooter of Yogesh Tunda- Gogi gang who was involved in firing at a plywood shop in Outer Delhi’s Nangloi area was held by the special cell, the police said. The shooter, Aman, was wanted in the shootout and three persons involved in the incident had been arrested earlier, they added.

The incident occurred on November 4, when three bike borne assailants fired outside the shops of two property dealers at Nangloi and Alipur, allegedly under the instructions of gangsters Deepak Boxer, who currently runs the Gogi gang. They also threw slips mentioning names of jailed gangsters and photos of deceased gangsters Jitender Gogi and Kuldeep Fazza.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell NR) Amit Kaushik said that Aman was earlier jailed in a case of killing a guard with sticks along with his friends in 2020. While in jail, he came in contact with Ankesh Lakra and joined the Gogi gang. On direction from Lakra, he met Ram Niwas, another suspect who got arrested recently, they carried out firing outside a plywood shop in Nangloi, Kaushik added.

