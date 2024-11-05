Two shooters linked to Gogi gang arrested after encounter in Delhi’s outer region

In a major breakthrough, the Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested two shooters associated with Gogi Gang following a brief encounter in the Narela area of Outer Delhi.

The arrested individuals, identified as 18-year-old Akash and a juvenile accomplice, were involved in two recent shooting incidents in Nangloi and Alipur areas.

The daylight shootings, which took place on Monday, shook the national capital.

In response to the incidents, a police team analyzed technical inputs and CCTV footage, which led to identifying the assailants.

After further investigation, a crucial tip-off revealed that the two shooters, Akash and his juvenile accomplice, were expected to arrive in Narela.

Acting on this intelligence, a team was dispatched to intercept the suspects.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sanjay Bhatia, around 8:15 pm on Tuesday, the police team spotted the two suspects waiting on a scooter.

Upon noticing the police, the suspects attempted to flee, with one drawing a firearm and opening fire on the police team, Bhatia added.

The suspects were overpowered and apprehended, said the DCP.

During interrogation, Akash confirmed their involvement in the Nangloi and Alipur shootings, which were carried out under the direction of gang leaders Yogesh, Monty Maan, and their associate Ram Niwas. They were reportedly part of the Gogi Gang’s extortion operations, targeting businessmen across Delhi-NCR.